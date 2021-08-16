Breaking ‘Battlefield 2042’ beta NDA may lead to ban from full game

EA has warned that players who leak details from the Battlefield 2042 technical preview risk being banned permanently from the game, even after the game is officially released later this year.

In a Twitter thread over the weekend, Adam Freeman, lead community manager at EA Studios Europe reminded players that the Technical Playtest is under NDA and via invitation only. Noting that “you also don’t want to share your account information with folks either, that’s going to end badly for you. Super Badly,” adding that “you’re under NDA for this Playtest, so Videos, Screenshots and Streaming from this Playtest result in Strikes on your channels,” asking people to “be a good egg.”

An Update on how things are going with the Closed Tech Test ahead of the weekend. Details on the thread below so check it out and feel free to ask questions I'll answer what I can #BATTLEFIELD Reminder: Our Technical Playtest is under NDA, and via invitation only Thread 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/6eXqQmJ1Ki — Freeman 🏳️‍🌈 (@PartWelsh) August 13, 2021

If you’re not a ‘good egg’? Freeman suggests that you should “expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases,” citing that “plenty of people” had already been removed from the weekend’s test.

Over the weekend, 22 minutes of footage of the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest was shared online despite the NDA confidentiality agreement specifically stating that this shouldn’t happen and, presumably, EA is keen to crack down on this further. Ordinarily, NDA breaches lead to removal during beta testing but it’s unusual for players to be removed from the full release further down the line.

With an open beta arriving in September, more players will have the chance to get hands-on with the game. The full game is set to release on October 22, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

