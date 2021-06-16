‘Breath Of The Wild 2’ official title being kept secret to avoid spoilers

The sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild has an official title, but Nintendo are not ready to announce it for fear of giving away what might happen in the main game.

A new gameplay trailer of the new Zelda title premiered at the end of Nintendo’s E3 presentation where it was confirmed for a 2022 release.

IGN followed this announcement with an interview with Nintendo Treehouse’s Bill Trinen and Nate Bihldorff, where Trinen explained why the company is holding back on the official subtitle of the Breath Of The Wild sequel.

“Zelda names are kind of important,” Trinen said. “Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen.”

“[Breath of the Wild 2] is going to be shorthand and it’s natural for people to want to find a shorthand way to frame it. We’re still calling it the sequel to Breath of the Wild,” he added.

Past Zelda titles have typically featured a key item or mechanic to the game, such as Ocarina Of Time, Majora’s Mask, and Wind Waker, although Twilight Princess alluded to a key character that was not revealed until much later in the game.

Breath Of The Wild was a more abstract title, alluding to both how the instalment was a fresh reimagining of the series but also highlighting the open world, ‘the wild’, as the key feature.

The new trailer suggests that gameplay will take place in floating islands in the sky, reminiscent of the setting for Skyward Sword, as well as Hyrule.

To celebrate The Legend Of Zelda‘s 35th anniversary, Nintendo also revealed a Game & Watch that will play classic Zelda titles. Meanwhile, Skyward Sword HD will launch on the Nintendo Switch next month.

Nintendo also announced Metroid Dread, the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years.