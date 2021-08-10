‘Breath of the Wild’ emulator makes Hyrule look glorious in 8K

Ever wondered what Hyrule would look like if it ran on a high-end PC? Well, look no further as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has now been emulated at a glistening 8K resolution.

After some tinkering and updates, German-based modder Digital Dreams (via Kotaku) has made the Nintendo Switch Zelda title run arguably better than ever before. Alongside the 8K resolution, a ray-tracing reshade has been implemented – that was described as being “beyond all limits” – as well as the depth of field and greater hue to boost the colours.

Digital Dreams run its own Patreon with anyone wanting to get their hands on this mod being able to do so by signing up.

Advertisement

The footage uploaded from Digital Dreams can be checked out below:

2021 marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, with Nintendo celebrating the milestone by releasing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in July.

In NME’s review, we wrote: “By implementing numerous quality of life improvements, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is allowed to shine brighter than ever before. New and returning fans can jump into Skyloft head held high with a big grin, knowing that while the adventure is in no shape or form flawless, the Switch remaster is undoubtedly the definitive way to play.”

Ever since Breath of the Wild launched, many games have taken inspiration with many fans modding several games to add in functions from the game. For one, a Skyrim modder created a Breath Of The Wild-style paraglider that is fully operational.

Advertisement

Another has seen someone build an entire open-world map from Breath Of The Wild in Minecraft. The project is being made on a 1:2 scale and so far has been made using just WorldPainter, Minecraft‘s interactive map generator.