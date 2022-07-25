‘Breath Of The Wild’ split screen mod releasing this week

A multiplayer split screen mod for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild has been shown off in a new video, with a full release later this week.

An eight-minute video of the mod developed by user Kirbymimi was published last week (July 23), with a release of the mod in its Beta stage set for July 29 this week (via Eurogamer).

From the video, the mod puts one player on the top half of the screen and the other on the bottom. The mod will support up to four-player couch co-op at some point as well.

Check out the mod in action below.

You can check out Kirbymimi’s Discord here, or find the mod on GameBanana here instead. It’s recommended that those interested use Discord to stay the most up to date with the mod’s download and current progress.

It’s currently unclear exactly how the mod works, and whether or not players can automatically give themselves items, if they’re shared across each character, or if each Link has a separate inventory.

Kirbymimi also made a four-player Wind Waker mod, which aims to imagine what Four Swords would look like if it was in Wind Waker instead and this mod is also split screen enabled.

This The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild mod might just tide you over until the release of the game’s unnamed sequel, which was recently pushed back into early 2023. The sequel was originally planned to release at the end of this year, but producer Eiji Aonuma said that Nintendo wanted to extend the development time. The title of the next game is currently unknown.

