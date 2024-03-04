‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Wicked actor Jonathan Bailey compares ‘Final Fantasy’ to Shakespeare

Jonathan Bailey, star of Bridgerton, Broadchurch and the upcoming Wicked movie, has compared Final Fantasy 14 to the works of Shakespeare.

Speaking to BAFTA as part of their die-based, character breakdown video series, Bailey discussed his time voicing G’raha Tia in Final Fantasy 14.

“This is a character I voice in Final Fantasy, little cat boy and the crystal exarch,” Bailey started, proudly holding up an image of G’raha. “He’s a very open, adoring, playful companion to the player.”

“I was a gamer growing up and the work, the brilliant writing is almost Shakespearean,” Bailey continued before reciting the line “We’ll travel the lands, cross the seas and take to the skies upon the eternal wind, and it will be magnificent.”

“It’s amazing,” he added.

However, Bailey also revealed the physical toll voicing the character took on him. “I’m aware of how important this character is to so many people. I was so determined to not step away from this character, that I had to record [the dialogue] in the day for about a week, while still doing eight shows a night [appearing in West End play Company]. My tongue got inflamed,” he continued. “So if any die hard fans [have discovered any lines] where I sound a bit lispy, that’s why. I apologise.”

Square Enix is set to release the Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy 14 at some point this year, but the company will only announce a release date when it’s set in stone. The expansion will bring two new classes to the game and see players take to the western region of Tural.

Last month also saw Final Fantasy 14 come to Xbox for the first time, via an open beta test. A full release will follow as soon as the beta concludes.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Wicked was released, giving fans their first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the witches of Oz. Bailey will star as Fiyero, with the first part of the two-part film set for release in November.

