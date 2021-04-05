Bruno Mars’ ‘Leave The Door Open’ emote is now live in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games’ latest collaboration with real-life musicians comes in the form of a new Bruno Mars emote in the hit battle royale game, Fortnite.

READ MORE: The future of music festivals might be inside video games

The emote – which is now available via the in-game store – features dance moves recorded by Bruno Mars himself, and will play alongside the chorus of Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’.

Epic Games confirmed the news via Twitter on April 3, sharing a clip of the emote in action. Check out the suave emote below.

Smooth moves 😘 Grab the Leave the Door Open Emote with music by Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak as Silk Sonic. Dance Moves by @BrunoMars. pic.twitter.com/VhsM4i8HGu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

Mars also shared the news on Instagram, with a caption that reads: “Yo @fortnite let ya uncle Brunz teach ya how to swang to this thang” as he dances alongside the emote.

Prior to its most recent collaboration with Bruno Mars, Fortnite has hosted concerts from the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello in the past. K-pop superstars BTS have also premiered their dance choreography video for ‘Dynamite’ in the battle royale game. Most recently, Kaskade hosted a concert in-game.

Other non-musician collaborations include a Pelé air punch emote, screenings of multiple films from Christopher Nolan, and an ever-growing list of pop-culture crossovers like heroes from the Marvel and DC franchises, and crossovers from other games include Halo, Tomb Raider, God Of War and Street Fighter.

Advertisement

In recent Fortnite news, the game received a new update on the Nintendo Switch late last month, which improves visual fidelity and overall performance in docked and portable mode.

The update increased Fortnite’s dynamic resolution targets by up to 38 per cent. Handheld resolution was upgraded from 1000×560 to 1170×660, while docked resolutions increased from 1390×780 to 1560×880.