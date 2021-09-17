‘Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop’ coming to Steam

Taito has announced Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop will be coming to Steam on September 30.

Previously released as Bubble Bobble 4 Friends on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the first sequel in 24 years to the classic arcade platformer not only includes the recent ‘The Baron is Back!’ update but also a new PC-exclusive mode.

‘The Baron’s Workshop’ lets players create new stages using dozens of block types, enemies, and gimmicks, which gradually unlock as they play through the game. Stages can also be uploaded and downloaded via Steam Workshop.

Advertisement

Besides the 100 stages in the main game, which allows for 1-4 player couch co-op, and an ‘Arcade of the Future’ mode for expert players, which feature 100 super-difficult stages with no continues, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends also includes Original Arcade Mode. This is a faithful port of the classic 1986 Bubble Bobble for 1-2 players, can includes options for screen ratio and scanlines to create a more authentic arcade experience.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop launches on Steam on September 30 for $39.99 / £30.99 / €39.99, with a 15 per cent off launch week discount.

A closer look at the game and the new mode can also be found in this video, featuring game director Tsuyoshi Tozaki, level designer Hidetaka Iyomasa, and even Bub himself.

Elsewhere, a recent confidential FCC filing suggests Nintendo could be revealing a new game controller in six months’ time. The model name of the product HAC-043 is fuelling rumours that it could be a controller to support another classic Nintendo console library launching on the Switch Online service, including Game Boy, and even N64.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ahead of the Switch OLED’s release, the price of the original Switch model has also been cut in the UK and Europe, while the console has also finally received Bluetooth audio support in a new update, albeit with shaky results.