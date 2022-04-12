‘Bugsnax: Isle of Bigsnax’ DLC launches this month with Switch and Xbox release

Developer Young Horses has announced that the upcoming Bugsnax expansion, Isle of Bigsnax, will launch on April 28 alongside a Nintendo Switch and Xbox release.

Bugsnax was originally released in 2020 for PS4, PS5, and PC, but the game will soon be arriving on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and is also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Isle of Bigsnax was announced in October 2021 and will be a free update that features a brand new biome for players to explore, along with a dozen new bugsnax to capture and feed to grumpuses, as well as over 100 new challenges, 30 quests, and nearly 200 decorations to customise players’ huts with.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, Bugsnax creative director, Kevin Zuhn, shared new details of the upcoming expansion, including the debut trailer which can be viewed below.

Zuhn confirmed that the new biome will feature “a greater emphasis on environmental puzzles that put your tools to the test” and players will come across many vertical mazes while hunting Bugsnax. They’ll also gather a party of volunteers including characters, Chandlo, Floofty, Triffany, and Shelda.

The developer also shared that some Bugsnax located on the island can be too large for players’ tools and traps, so the DLC will feature a new substance called Shrink Spice which, when thrown at the creatures, will shrink them down to a more manageable size. However, Shrink Spice is described as “extremely volatile” and once players pick it up, they’ll have 30 seconds to use it before it explodes.

With Isle of Bigsnax, a new mailbox activity system will also be introduced, which is a new way to encourage players to take on challenges delivered by letters from other characters.

