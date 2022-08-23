Build A Rocket Boy shares first look at ‘Everywhere’ at Gamescom

Build A Rocket Boy has finally unveiled a first-look at its upcoming “multi-world game experience” Everywhere at Gamescom 2022.

Everywhere was shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live today (August 23), with the game set to release in 2023.

The title aims to seamlessly blend “gameplay, adventure, creativity and discovery in an all-new multi-world gaming experience that redefines how players connect with one another and the digital world around them.”

In the trailer, which can be seen below, there are a number of science fiction worlds underpinned by third-person platforming, shooting and even racing, giving us a look at the type of experiences Everywhere will offer.

Check out the trailer from Gamescom Opening Night Live below.

The exact scope of Everywhere is yet to be officially revealed, however earlier this year a document suggested that it would be like a “real-life” Ready Player One. It will apparently be an open world Triple-A multiplayer game with an “epic narrative” and focus on user generated content in a virtual sandbox, which sounds similar to what was shown in the above trailer.

“Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience,” said game director and Build A Rocket Boy Chairman, Leslie Benzies. “The team we’ve built and the partners we’ve made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we’re bringing to life. It’s exciting to be a part of, and we can’t wait to reveal more about Everywhere in the coming months.”

Build A Rocket Boy also picked up some new hires with experience at studios like 2K, NCSoft, and Sony.

