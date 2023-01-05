Bungie and Sony are working together on several “unannounced projects”

Destiny 2 developer Bungie is working on “a number of unannounced projects” with parent company Sony.

In January 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a £2.6billion ($3.6billion) purchase of Bungie, which was finalised in June.

According to Bungie creative lead Tom Farnsworth, it’s a partnership that’s proving to be beneficial. Taking to Twitter, he shared an image of a shield that shows “what 11 years of Bungie looks like. Each medal represents one of the 25+ Destiny releases we’ve shipped to millions of players.”

Advertisement

“During that time we completely changed how we develop games and do business, moving from strictly boxed products to live service games,” he continued, before looking to the future.

“With the support of Sony we are working on a number of unannounced projects too,” Farnsworth said.

And with the support of Sony we are working on a number of unannounced projects too. Come join us! Also, obviously I’m missing a medal, my kids played with the shield awhile back and I’m still looking for it, lol. — Tom Farnsworth (@tomfromtheweb) January 4, 2023

Prior to Bungie’s acquisition, the Destiny 2 developer had said it planned to bring a completely new IP to market by 2025.

“I think the long-term vision of Bungie would be, we have worlds like Destiny that are great places to go and build friendships in. And we [want to] begin to introduce new worlds that people care a lot about,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons told IGN in 2019.

Last February, Sony announced it was working on ten live service games with the help of Bungie. In the same call, it was confirmed Bungie was still working on a new IP.

Advertisement

Following the news of the acquisition, Sony confirmed that Destiny 2 (which is currently available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC as well as Sony’s PS5 and PS4) would remain multiplatform.

“Everybody wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they’re on, to be able to continue to enjoy their Destiny 2 experiences. And that approach will apply to future Bungie releases. That is unequivocal,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan.

In other news, it’s been confirmed that both Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber are coming to PlayStation VR2. Ryan also claimed that “more than 30 games” are in development for the headset’s launch window.