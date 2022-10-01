Bungie and Ubisoft working on transferring Stadia saves to other platforms

A series of studios are currently working on plans to preserve Stadia save data after Google confirmed it would be shutting down its cloud-based service.

Earlier this week, Google confirmed it would be closing Stadia at the beginning of 2023 because “it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected” and promised to refund players for any games bought via the Stadia store.

Studios are now working out how to help players transfer their save data from the service, to other platforms.

On the Bungie forums, one player asked what would happen to their Destiny 2 guardians created on Stadia, with Bungie writing: “Hello. We just learned about Stadia shutting down and have begun conversations about next steps for our players. We will announce and send out information regarding Destiny 2 Stadia accounts when we have a plan of action.”

Elsewhere Ubisoft took to Twitter to tell players that “while Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect. We’ll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.”

IO Interactive also shared a message to all their Hitman fans on Google Stadia, saying: “We hear you – we are looking into ways for you to continue your Hitman experience on other platforms.”

Following the news of Stadia’s imminent closure, several developers took to social media to reveal they weren’t informed of the decision – despite having titles coming out on the platform in the near future.

“To all the people who kept begging us ‘please bring your games to Stadia’ — this is why we didn’t haha,” No More Robots‘ Mike Rose explained. “Hours later and I still have no email from Google, and no clarity on what’s happening with our games, deals, anything. Really would have been nice if they’d told partners, or even got in contact with us by now?”

Google has confirmed that Stadia players “will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023.”

