Bungie details new Exotic weapons, armour for ‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’

Bungie has released a new trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light that showcases the upcoming expansion’s new weapons and armours.

The gameplay footage shows four new Exotic weapons in action ahead of the expansion’s launch on November 10. All the weapons can be used by all three classes in the game: Hunter, Warlock and Titan.

The trailer also showcased six new Exotic armours coming to the game in the expansion, however, not all armours can be used by all three classes. Aside from a preview of the new items in action, Bungie also detailed the new weapons and armours on its official website.

Check out the trailer below.

The four exotic weapons are: No Time To Explain, Cloudstrike, The Lament and Salvation’s Grip. No Time To Explain is the game’s new exotic pulse rifle belonging to the Exo Stranger and offers players a “personal protection portal.”

Cloudstrike will be Beyond Light’s exotic Arc sniper rifle that chains lightning between enemies on precision kills. The Lament acts as a bladed chainsaw and shield. Blocking enemy attacks with The Lament will rev up its blade, letting players shred through shielded enemies.

Salvation’s Grip is a grenade launcher with a side handle. It shoots Statis projectiles, freezing enemies in place. When charged, its freeze radius increases, freezing more enemies at a time.

The six exotic armour items revealed are: Icefall Mantle, Precious Scars, Mask Of Bakris, Arthrys’ Embrace, Dawn Chorus and Necrotic Grip. Icefall Mantle is a Statis-charged gauntlet that acts as an overshield, protecting the player wherever they go.

Precious Scars is Beyond Light’s new exotic Titan helmet, which provides an overshield for the player and nearby allies upon being revived or reviving a downed teammate. Mask Of Bakris serves as the new Hunter helmet, which reimagines the Hunter ability from the first Destiny game. It will now be a dodge override instead of a jump override.

Arthrys’ Embrace is a new Hunter gauntlet focuses on the Weighted Knife ability, gaining a second ricochet and landing rapid precision hits to gain damage bonuses and temporarily stagger enemies.

The Warlock helmet, Dawn Chorus, improves the Daybreak super ability. Projectiles deal extra damage and cause enemies to burn upon impact. Melee energy is earned every time a target is damaged by a burn.

Finally, the Warlock’s exotic gauntlet, Necrotic Grip focuses on a damage-over-time aspect. Melee attacks will corrupt enemies with increasing damage over time. Upon debating a corrupted enemy, the corruption will spread to a nearby target and restore melee energy.

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion is set to arrive on November 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Pre-orders are available now.