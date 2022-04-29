Bungie has copyright claims against cheat site dismissed by court

Bungie is facing difficulty in its legal case against cheat site AimJunkies, as a court has dismissed much of the Destiny 2 developer’s actions.

As reported by TorrentFreak, Bungie alleged that cheat site AimJunkies was infringing in the developer’s copyright and trademark, as well as breach of contract, “tortious interference,” and “unjust enrichment.” The complaint was filed at a Seattle federal court last June, but after reviewing the positions from both sides, Judge Thomas Zilly dismissed the copyright claims as Bungie was unable to actually prove AimJunkies had copied any work.

“Notably, Bungie has not pleaded any facts explaining how the cheat software constitutes an unauthorized copy of any of the copyrighted works identified in the complaint. Bungie’s complaint must contain more than a ‘formulaic recitation of the elements of a cause of action’,” wrote Judge Zilly.

It has been noted that Bungie is able to fix this issue in an amended complaint, but it has been dismissed for now.

However, not every claim has been dismissed. The developer’s trademark infringement accusations for one are “sufficiently pled,” so Bungie can progress with that allegation. The same applies to the “false origin” claim, one that’s closely related to trademark infringement.

It’s one thing to ban individual cheaters, but Bungie is trying to stop the problem at the source. Other publishers – including Activision and Ubisoft – have recently taken a similar approach to tackling cheaters.

Earlier in the month, Bungie announced that Destiny 2 will be getting old raids and dungeons through a new weekly rotator.

