Bungie is reportedly developing an esports multiplayer game

A recent job posting by Bungie seems to imply the developer is looking to create an esports-focused competitive multiplayer title.

Originally spotted by DestinyNews+, the job description requires applicants to have a “strong familiarity with global gaming markets and the competitive gaming/esports landscape”.

Responsibilities in the job description point towards a competitive multiplayer title with “game mechanics that provide strategic depth and opportunities for counterplay”.

Advertisement

The role also requires a strong understanding of map design. A requirement which further bolsters the idea that Bungie is working on a competitive multiplayer title.

The job posting in question is the Incubation Multiplayer Systems Designer, which is based at Bungie’s headquarters in Washington.

Bungie has been open about its intention to develop new titles in the past. The game in development would be Bungie’s first new release since it launched Destiny 2 in 2017.

In the time since then, Bungie has released several expansions for Destiny 2, including Forsaken, Shadowkeep and the most recent addition, Beyond Light.

Bungie’s Halo series, which originally launched in the early 2000s, is still a popular esport today. A recent Halo 5 competition saw the winners taking home $10,000.

Advertisement

In comparison, Destiny 2 virtually has no professional esports presence at all. This is largely down to the developers’ need to balance weapons for both player vs player and player vs enemy gameplay. As such, Destiny 2 will never be a game that solely focuses on competitive multiplayer gameplay.

Ubisoft have announced that The Lost Gods, the next DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising, is set to launch on April 22.

The Lost Gods is a new story DLC following new protagonist Ash, who travels to Pyrite island in order to find and reunite the gods which left Olympos at the start of the base game.