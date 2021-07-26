Bungie makes changes to ‘Destiny 2”s transmog system

Bungie has announced in its weekly blog that it is making changes to Destiny 2‘s transmog system.

From season 15, one of the currencies used to purchase transmog bounties from Ada-1, Synthstrand, will be deprecated. Instead of the previous method, these bounties will be purchasable for 10,000 Glimmer.

According to Bungie’s weekly blog post, This Week At Bungie (TWAB), this is because the team has been “monitoring reception and behaviour around [the] new Armor Synthesis system” so the hope is that the change will “reduce the time needed to earn your 10 Synthweave tokens per class each season”.

Advertisement

Bungie also explained that by removing this currency, it frees up a slot in the Consumables inventory bucket and that the change should reduce “the complexity of the Armor Synthesis system” too.

Destiny 2‘s Synthstrand, Synthcord, and Synthweave are all resources players need as part of the Armor Synthesis system, having debuted in Season 14 of Destiny 2 as part of Season of the Splicer. Alternatively, Glimmer is the game’s in-game currency and is collectible through mostly anything you do while playing the game.

Bungie states it will continue to monitor the conversation and use of Armor Synthesis as season 15 rolls out. Previously, plans were unveiled to change how the reputation rewards system worked

The weekly blog post also ended on a serious note, referencing recent news of systemic harassment within the games industry with Bungie highlighting that it’s “committed to doing everything in our power to combat systemic harassment, sexism, abuse, and inequality.” It also called for everyone within the gaming industry or gaming community to “stand with us against abuse, harassment, and inequality.”

In the past week, the state of California has sued Activision Blizzard over sexual harassment and an investigation has found harassment “rife” at Ubisoft Singapore.