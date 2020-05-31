Bungie says Year 4 plans for ‘Destiny 2’ coming “very soon”

Bungie has teased that reveal of Destiny 2 Year 4 is scheduled to arrive sometime in the next two weeks.

In a post on their official website, the company revealed that more details of their much-teased Year 4 will be arriving “very soon”, although they can’t release an exact date as of yet. It added that players will “learn about the next Season of Destiny 2 at the same time that we talk about the next chapter in this story that has been unfolding all year long”.

Production director Justin Truman later added, during a “diving deep” segment of the post, that moving forward the team plans on continuing the development of Destiny 2 in “an open, transparent way involves showing (and shipping) plenty of missteps along with the improvements”.

Advertisement

“We’re committed to this game, to staying transparent about our plans, and to this relationship we have with our community,” he added, ending with a note that more details surrounding Year 4 and the upcoming Season 11 will be coming “in 12 days” on June 9.

The date coincides with the end of Destiny 2’s current season, the Season Of The Worthy, according to the in-game countdown. It’s currently unknown what Year 4 of the game will entail, although previous blog posts did promise changes to the Eververse store and in-game loot.

Destiny 2 was released by Bungie in September 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the PC version arriving a month later. A Google Stadia edition of the game launched last November.

Earlier this month, the developer announced that Destiny 2 would be making its way onto next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. However, it did not reveal if the title would be available when the consoles launch or arrive after.