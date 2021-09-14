‘Call Of Duty 2022’ is reportedly going to be ‘Modern Warfare 2’

Next year’s Call Of Duty game will reportedly be a sequel to Infinity Ward’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot from 2019.

According to Eurogamer, the upcoming game, referred to as “Project Cortez”, was revealed as part of a list of leaked game titles datamined from Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

VGC has since confirmed that this is the upcoming Call Of Duty game, due to release in 2022.

“It looks like Call Of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez,” said insider Tom Henderson via Twitter. “It’s expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.”

It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 13, 2021

According to VGC, insiders with knowledge of Activision’s plans for the Modern Warfare sequel have revealed it will include a campaign “involving US special forces fighting a covert war against Columbian drug cartels”.

They also point out a rather curious link to the film Clear and Present Danger with the title of “Project Cortez” likely being a nod to the 1994 film’s villain, Colonel Félix Cortez.

Of course, Activision recently confirmed that all its studios are now working on Call Of Duty games, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Infinity Ward is working on a Modern Warfare sequel. And with several years since the 2019 Modern Warfare it’s given Infinity Ward plenty of time to prepare.

Meanwhile, Call Of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch later this year, bringing the Call Of Duty franchise back to World War II for the first time since the 2017 game, Call Of Duty: WWII.

After the first beta for Vanguard recently launched on PlayStation consoles, developers have already begun addressing a list of known bugs – tackling issues around player visibility and audio mixing.

