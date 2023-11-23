‘Call Of Duty’ 2024 will reportedly be a ‘Black Ops’ game set in the Gulf War

The next Call of Duty game will be set in the Gulf War and be part of the Call Of Duty: Black Ops series, according to a new report.

A report from Windows Central has asserted that the next Call Of Duty game will be part of the Black Ops series, and is allegedly being referred to internally as Black Ops 6. Like previous games in the Black Ops subseries, it will supposedly be developed by Treyarch.

In addition, the game is reportedly planned to take place during the Gulf War, and will attempt to explore what Windows Central has called a “nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on different participants within the conflict.”

The same report also stated that Activision Blizzard is discussing a heavy pre-order period for the game, with the usual multiple-day early access for the base game and “maybe even weeks for access to other modes.” The game is allegedly targeting a Q4 2024 release window.

NME‘s review of the most recent entry in the series, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, called the game a “patchwork of series highs and startling lows” and said that “everything outside of multiplayer will leave you wondering why this is a full-price game.”

The game has recently come under fire for a controversial skin known as the ‘Gaia’ skin, which causes the user to blend into the background of a map. Developer Sledgehammer Games announced via Reddit that it will be temporarily disabling the skin while it works out a fix for the issues.

In other gaming news, Fortnite will be adding yet another artist to its list of people who have appeared in the game, with rapper Eminem joining in the next end-of-chapter event.