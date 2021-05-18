‘Call Of Duty’ ’80s Action Hero event features Rambo and John McClane

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are getting an ’80s Action Heroes event featuring the film characters Rambo and John McClane.

The ’80s Action Heroes event, which is set to begin this Thursday (May 20), will kick off with limited-time bundles and game modes as well as feature weapons and maps that will be expected during the season three Reloaded mid-season update.

Additionally, the event will include two new Operators John Rambo, from Rambo: First Blood Part II, and John McClain, from Die Hard, two iconic action movie characters.

The Operators will each be included in a bundle with Rambo becoming available from May 19 to June 18. Along with the Operator, players will receive two Finishing Moves, including one using his signature bow and arrow, and three Legendary Weapon Blueprints, a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, and an Epic Watch and Charm.

The Die Hard bundle, which is also available from May 19 to June 18, will include Operator John McClaine, a Finishing Move, three Legendary Weapon Blueprints, a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, an Epic Watch, and an Epic Weapon Charm.

The ’80s Action Heroes event will also be coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile on the same date and will feature an exclusive limited-time game mode called Guns Blazing, as well as a Die Hard and Rambo bundle, different to the ones coming to Cold War and Warzone. These bundles will be available in the in-game store from May 20 through to June 18.

Brand new locales will also arrive in Warzone with the ’80s Action Heroes event including Nakatomi Plaza as a new Point of Interest, the setting for the original Die Hard.

Players will also be able to find 10 Survival Camps across Verdansk, which pay homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II, and collect loadout items or dog tags of fallen players.

More additions include a CIA Outpost locale and a Power Grab Limited-Time Mode as well as a new Combat Bow and Ballistic Knife.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War content for season three Reloaded will add two new multiplayer maps called Standoff, a 6v6 three-lane map, and a multi-team mode map called Duga.

The game will also receive new game modes such as Die Hardpoint, a Free-for-All mode called Rambo’s Gun Game that arrives in week two, and Multi-Team Elimination.

Further, the ’80s Action Heroes event will introduce limited-time Medals inspired by the Die Hard and Rambo franchises.

For Zombies mode, new main quests, Outbreak content and a limited-time mode will be included, as well as various in-game additions. Further details can be read on the official Call Of Duty blog.

Elsewhere, Activision has confirmed Sledgehammer Games is working on the next Call Of Duty.