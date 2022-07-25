‘Call Of Duty’ and ‘Halo’ support studio making an original FPS

Certain Affinity, a studio filled with developers that have worked on Halo, Doom and Call Of Duty, is hiring for a new and original first-person shooter (FPS).

That’s according to a game director job listing for the studio, which says the candidate will “establish and drive the creative vision for our original IP first-person shooter” and “hone the game content and systems into a unified and compelling experience,” (via Jobvite).

Whilst this project isn’t confirmed as a free-to-play title, the job listing does say the role will see the candidate use their “expertise to drive and champion a world-class shooter [Games As A Service] experience,” although the exact shape the game will take remains to be seen (via PCGamesN).

Certain Affinity is known for being a co-developer on a number of high profile games and franchises. The studio has worked on: Halo Infinite, Doom (2016), Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, Left 4 Dead, Mafia 3, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and many more.

This original FPS project appears to be different to the studio’s apparent Monster Hunter-like game it’s developing exclusively for Xbox, which is set for a 2024 release window. Codenamed Project Suerte, multiple sources say Xbox is looking to tap into the success of the Capcom monster franchise. That said, this FPS and potential Monster Hunter-like game could in fact be the same project, although scare details make it hard to decipher.

The game director job for this new IP is also remote-based, for the Austin, Texas branch of the studio. The “new IP” part of the job is also corroborated by Certain Affinity director of user experience David Sinclair on LinkedIn, who lists it as part of their current work.

In other news, Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign won’t have matchmaking, meaning players will need to squad up with friends.