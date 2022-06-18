‘Call Of Duty’ anti-cheat now “priceless” as it takes guns from cheaters

The team behind the Call Of Duty Ricochet Anti-Cheat has updated how it works, with cheaters now having their guns (and fists) taken from them.

In a blog post from earlier this week (June 16), the Ricochet team laid out the progress in the system, with the “ebb and flow” of cheaters still to be expected in each of the games (via Eurogamer).

“Today we’re sharing another mitigation technique from our toolbox: Disarm.” said the Anti-Cheat team. “Like the name implies, when cheaters are detected, we simply take their weapons away from them (including their fists).

“We don’t expect many clips of this to find their way online, but we have seen it in action and the reactions from cheaters are always priceless.”

The blog post also endeavours to answer community questions around cheating, as well as the news that Ricochet will be active in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 the day each game releases.

“Will you encounter cheaters? Sadly, perhaps yes, but we are working endlessly to be faster and better to get them out of the game (by force or by annoyance) and let you focus on fun,” adds the post.

Warzone and Vanguard’s upcoming fourth season is also set to launch on June 22, with the roadmap highlighting what players can expect when it releases. There’ll be a new Zombies map, changes and additions to Caldera, and more.

A new map will also host resurgence battle royale matches, which “will have two major features that could define the most effective tactics available for victory.”

In other news, a new report suggests that both The Quarry and High On Life were at one point flagship Google Stadia games.