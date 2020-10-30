‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ and ‘Warzone’ to integrate in December

Activision has revealed that its upcoming action shooter Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will begin integration with popular the franchise’s battle royale counterpart Warzone this December.

It was revealed during Activision Blizzard’s third quarter earnings call on Thursday, October 29. While a date for the integration has not been announced, it has been confirmed that the integration will coincide with the start of Black Ops Cold War Season One.

“Black Ops Cold War’s in-game content will be centred around the same in-game system that resonated so well with players in Modern Warfare. And starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone,” said Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre.

“We’ll bring Black Ops Cold War‘s characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience along with substantial new content, ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise’s premium content,” he added. It was confirmed that players will be able to choose between their custom loadouts from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare in Warzone.

Activision also confirmed on Thursday via the official Call Of Duty website that the upcoming game will require at least 175GB of space on PC for the full game. For player who wish to download just the multiplayer mode, at least 50GB will be required. Meanwhile, 250GB worth of free space will be required to run the game at its highest possible specs.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to be released on November 13 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. Pre-orders are available now.