‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ fans upset over PlayStation exclusives

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set for release next week, and fans of the series are disgruntled over PlayStation exclusive benefits.

Following on from the announcement of the PlayStation exclusive Zombies Onslaught mode, Activision detailed the benefits players on PS4 and PS5 will receive in a PlayStation Blog post.

These include extra tier skips for players that buy the battle pass bundle, 25 per cent weapon experience for PlayStation players that run together in parties, exclusive double experience weekends, and two additional loadout slots.

You can see some of the benefits detailed below:

BREAKING: More Black Ops Cold War PlayStation ONLY content announced PS4 & PS5 players get TWO extra "Create A Class" Loadout Slots – ONLY for PlayStation players And more…. https://t.co/0wyfia5TPT pic.twitter.com/RSr6LURlUy — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 6, 2020

Fans have expressed their frustration through Reddit and Twitter, at what they see as an unfair advantage that will only be available to a single platform of the player base.

There is also a strong thread of fans declaring that the bonuses are potentially “anti-consumer”. Many others feel that the exclusives are less about offering “legitimate incentives”, but instead taking away features from other platforms could have.

Whilst exclusivity is nothing new to games like Call Of Duty, fans are still upset that even core parts of the game such as loadouts are being affected by the announcement.

Others are frustrated that it effectively makes their battle passes redundant as the extra tier skips for PlayStation are included with the paid pass, while others are likening the class limitations to mobile game style additions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.