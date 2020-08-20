‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ has been confirmed

After months of speculations and leaks, 2020 Call Of Duty game has officially been confirmed to be titled Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The reveal was orchestrated through the recent ARG event that various popular streamers and members of the press participated in. Upon cracking a code, players were led to a Pawn Takes Pawn website, where they were shown a new teaser for the game.

Check out the teaser below.

It features footage of real-life KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov and his famous warning about tactics that had been used by the USSR to undermine governments that include demoralisation, destabilisation, crisis and normalisation.

The upcoming game’s title card flashes at the end of the video, and also lists Treyarch and Raven Software as its developers. It also teases the full reveal of the the game through the Verdansk map in Call Of Duty: Warzone next week (August 26). A release date is expected to be announced during the reveal.

Black Ops Cold War was first teased earlier in the year when Cold War bunkers were opened for the first time in Warzone, hinting at its Cold War theme. Then, a Doritos advertisement campaign leaked in June, revealing the Black Ops Cold War title, and hinted at an October release.

Since then, Activision president Rob Kostich noted that Warzone would be used to reveal future Call Of Duty titles. “Warzone has caused us to rethink how, when and even where we reveal our upcoming titles, so we can’t wait to share with the community and we think it’s going to be very different and more engaging than anything we’ve ever done before,” he said.