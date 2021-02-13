‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is already one of the best-selling games of all time in the US

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already become one of the best-selling games of all time in the United States.

That is according to NPD Group’s video game industry advisor Mat Piscatella, who shared the news on Twitter. Piscatella shared a brief take on the gaming industry for the month of January, saying: “Big start for video games”.

His next tweet then spoke of Black Ops Cold War’s newest accolade: “The stat that made my jaw drop this month was seeing Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War make it into the top 20 best-selling games in U.S. history.”

The stat that made my jaw drop this month was seeing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War make it into the top 20 best-selling games in U.S. history. Absolutely incredible. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) February 12, 2021

The accolade is especially impressive given that Black Ops Cold War only released in mid-November last year. Meanwhile, the best-selling games list in the United States dates back to 1989.

Piscatella also shared the list for the best-selling games of 2020, ending in January 2021. The top two spots belong to Black Ops Cold War, and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare respectively. Other games in the list include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, The Last Of Us Part II and Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

In other Call Of Duty news, it was reported that developer Sledgehammer Games will allegedly take point on this year’s premium Call Of Duty title. While the news has not been confirmed, prominent Call Of Duty news site ModernWarzone is confident that its information “doesn’t need to be taken with a grain of salt”.

Most recently, a Warzone player shared his discovery of the unreleased Sykov pistol in the game. The pistol is currently unavailable, but can be obtained via a weapon drop field upgrade in a Plunder match.