‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is coming this November

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially been announced and will be arriving this November with some substantial new features.

The latest entry in the franchise will arrive on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One and PC with a standard edition at $59.99USD. The next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game will also be available for $69.99, which will also allow players to access the game on current-gen consoles.

The game will be set in the early 1980s, a direct sequel to the original Black Ops and takes place within the Cold War. Characters from the franchise due to make a return include Woods, Mason and Hudson, as well as a host of others.

Advertisement

A reveal trailer has dropped giving fans a taste of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s narrative, which invokes espionage thriller vibes, amongst stunning action set-pieces and even a bit of former president Ronald Regan.

Check out Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal trailer below:

New to the franchise will be a character creator, which will even allow players to create a gender neutral character if they wish to. More freedom will be presented through non-linear levels, offering the player to take on a range of activities and side-missions. Dialogue choices will also be a first for the series and intertwine through the game’s narrative to create branching paths with multiple endings.

Outside of the campaign, the fan favourite Zombies mode will be returning alongside the series’ classic multiplayer, which is scheduled to receive a full reveal on September 9. PS4 players who also pre-order the game digitally will be eligible for early access to the multiplayer open beta, however no specific date has been revealed.

Advertisement

PC players will have to purchase Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from the Battle.net launcher, as it’s been previously revealed that the title will only be available exclusively from there.