‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is getting a new Zombies map soon

Treyarch have announced a new Zombies map for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be arriving very soon.

Since its launch back in November, fans have been craving more Zombies modes and maps, with many believing they would have to wait until Season Two for a new map since the mid-season update seemingly emitted any new areas for players to dive into.

In a recent blog post, Treyarch have revealed the wait will not be much longer as a new map known as Firebase Z will arrive on February 4, available for free for all players on all platforms.

Very little is known about the new map as of yet outside of the fact that the new map will place players in “Outpost 25, known by the code name Firebase Z”. More details have been promised over the coming weeks.

See the announcement below:

The Dark Aether story continues in Season One. FIREBASE Z arrives February 4th, free for all players. Official map announcement: https://t.co/UfEUIvyDU3#BlackOpsColdWar #Zombies pic.twitter.com/iRTv5oSa2D — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 14, 2021

The mid-season update for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War dropped yesterday (January 14), bringing a wealth of new modes and maps for players to dive into. Standard multiplayer received a new “massive” map known as Sanatorium, as well as a new mode known as Dropkick. Zombies also received a variant of the Cranked game mode, previously seen in multiplayer.

In recent weeks, Call Of Duty: Warzone also received a massive update, adding the first map since the game’s launch. Rebirth Island drops players into a smaller location set on Alcatraz Island, forcing close quarters combat.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also offering free access to its Zombies mode up until January 21 for all players.