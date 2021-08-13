‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ patch brings weapon changes to Season Five

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be receiving a weapon rebalancing update, according to Treyarch.

The company confirmed that several weapons will be altered in the patch, including SMGs, assault rifles, and dual wield pistols. The EM2 rifle and TEC-9 SMG will both be available as new weapons during Season Five.

In the full release notes, each weapon change is detailed, providing a rationale for the selection and technical adjustments to be made to each one. Some of the biggest changes include reducing the Suppressor attachment Bullet Velocity penalties for all assault rifles to better focus on their potential for long-range attacks.

The XM4 is one of the most popular weapons in the game across all skill levels, and will be receiving several attachment changes to better represent this broad appeal. Other weapons have been tweaked to complement more aggressive playstyles, while some have had their abilities tuned to stealth attacks.

The full list of changes and new content coming to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Season Five includes a Double Agent Mode, a selection of new Perks, revamped maps, and more. “Communicate, investigate, and expose the traitors – or successfully wipe out the investigating team – to win,” reads the official blog post on the Call Of Duty website, detailing the brand-new mode that will pit players against their own teams.

Season Five will also introduce Flamethrowers, an EM2 Assault Rifle, a Cane, and a Marshal Pistol throughout in-game challenges.

