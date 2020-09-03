It’s official: 2020’s main Call Of Duty game will finally see the series return to the Black Ops storyline. The game will include a slew returning characters from the arc – such as Alex Woods, Frank Mason and Jason Hudson – and is set to be the first in the franchise to be available on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Ready to find out more? Read on for everything we know so far about Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

What’s the latest news?

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 beta launch date leaked

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature multiple endings

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is coming this November

What is Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the sixth instalment of the Call Of Duty: Black Ops storyline, the first since 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. The game is also the 17th main release overall in Activision’s long-running Call Of Duty franchise.

Advertisement

The game is being developed jointly by Treyarch and Raven Software. The former has had a hand in every instalment of the Call Of Duty: Black Ops storyline since 2008’s Call Of Duty: World at War. On the other hand, Raven is best known for developing Call Of Duty: Warzone with Infinity Ward.

When is Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War set?

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be a direct sequel to the original 2010 Call Of Duty: Black Ops. The game will be set in the early 1980s, and feature a slew of returning characters, such as Alex Woods, Frank Mason and Jason Hudson.

What platforms will Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War be available on?

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at launch. It’s also set to make its way to next-gen systems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the future.

When will Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War be released?

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch worldwide on November 13 for both current-gen consoles, as well as PC. A launch window for next-gen platforms has yet to be announced, although the game is likely to be available when the systems are released during the 2020 holiday season.

A beta for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to arrive prior to the game’s official launch for players who pre-order the game. Although an official launch date for the beta has yet to be announced, a leak from Activision suggests that it will kick off on October 8 for PS4 users.

Is there a trailer for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Advertisement

On August 26, Activision officially announced Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a reveal trailer. The gorgeous cinematic featured archival footage from the 1980s, including scenes of late US President Ronald Regan as well as redacted clips of former Soviet leaders.

The teaser also gave fans a taste of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s story. It also invokes espionage thriller vibes, with action-packed CGI scenes, explosive escapades as well as some in-game footage.

During GamesCom 2020 on August 28, a second trailer – an early cinematic of the game – was released, teasing the storyline of the upcoming game. It kicks off with information having been stolen from the Manhattan Project by a Russian spy named Perseus, which leads to Ronald Reagan permitting an illegal CIA operation to take down the Russian spy.

What new features will be in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include multiple endings that are shaped by players’ in-game choices, according to Raven Software’s Dan Vondrak. The developer revealed the new feature during a panel at GamesCom 2020.

“One of the driving forces from early in development, was to say ‘Let’s take this Black Ops thrill ride, and infuse it with some player choices and player freedom. Anything we can do to give players more ownership over their experience,” Vondrak explained. He added that “with choice, comes the player wanting to feel that impact so some of the choices earlier in the game, and some towards the end will actually shape the ending of the narrative of the campaign”.

On the multiplayer side, the fan favourite Zombies mode will be returning to the series, although little else about the mode has been revealed so far. Zombies was first introduced in 2008’s Call Of Duty: World at War.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also support cross-play, cross-progression across all available consoles and platforms, Activision has confirmed. This means that the “profile, progression and stats” of a play will be carried over should they decide to switch platforms.

Where can I buy Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store for consoles, and exclusively via Blizzard’s Battle.net platform for PC at US$59.99 for the Standard Edition.

A cross-gen bundle, which includes both current-gen and next-gen versions of the game, is also available at US$69.99. Pre-orders for both the standard and cross-gen versions include access to the beta and the Confrontation Weapons Pack, plus a Woods Operator Pack for Modern Warfare and Warzone.

An ultimate edition is also available for US$89.99. It includes all the features of the cross-gen bundle, alongside the nine-item Land, Sea and Air Pack. The deal also includes a Battle Pass Bundle, which provides access to the first Battle Pass and 20 tier skips.