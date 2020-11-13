‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ suffers online play issues

Players attempting to log in to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on launch day have been met with error messages as servers struggle to connect.

The outage has been reported by several people trying to access the COD servers, with each being prompted with an error message that lands them in a loop of retrying or playing offline.

Advertisement

There have been reports of some success after a full reboot, but many were left without online access for hours as the servers struggled to cope with the incoming new player base. Eventually, a more common message replaced that of the complete failure, stating players had been placed in a server queue.

It is understood that the team behind the game are working to fix these connectivity errors, and have attempted to provide fans with an estimated time when they will be given access to working servers.

Unfortunately, the issue seems to come from a simple overload, with players on all platforms rushing to play the long-awaited game. Although many fans reacted with hostility on Twitter, some were quick to point out that these delays were expected. Some even found enjoyment elsewhere:

Honestly I'm fine vibin to the menu music — Braden (@Dj_DErpS_a_LoT) November 13, 2020

The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise was released today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC – fully supporting crossplay, which may explain the technical issues. There has been no official acknowledgment yet from Treyarch or Activision.