‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’: “Unique” Vietnam War mission unveiled

Raven Software has detailed three campaign missions from its upcoming action shooter, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Senior Creative Director Dan Vondrak took to the official Call Of Duty blog on Monday, November 2, to give gamers a taste of what they can expect when the highly anticipated game launches later this month.

The first of the three missions detailed by Vondrak, is the game’s opener: “Nowhere Left To Run”. The mission introduce players to new protagonist Russell Adler, along with returning favourites Mason and Woods.

The three operators will meet a source in a dark Amsterdam bar, before kicking into action, with rooftop chases and “multiple fast-paced shootouts”, that will end with a shocking revelation.

Vondrak explains: “As the mission comes to an end, the story kicks off in dramatic fashion as a ghost from the past is revealed to still be alive and planning something that could shift the balance of power in the Cold War.”

He then goes on to detail another mission, titled “Fracture Jaw”. The mission, which takes place during the Vietnam War, serves as a flashback of sorts as one of the game’s operators recalls his first encounter with the elusive Perseus.

The mission will also give players the tools they need to uncover the clues they need to track down Perseus, adding a layer to the game’s overarching theme. “It’s easily the most unique mission we’ve ever made,” said Vondrak of the mission.

The final mission revealed ahead of the game’s launch was “Desperate Measures” in which the CIA operators find themselves infiltrating the KGB headquarters. The mission will be one of the game’s most thrilling, as players are given a variety of ways to approach the handling of the mission.

“[One] odd move or awkward discussion could lead to cover being completely blown, compromising the mission and turning it into an all-out fight for survival,” notes the blogpost.

