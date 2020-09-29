‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Zombies reveal coming this week

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s highly anticipated Zombies mode will be revealed this Wednesday, September 30.

The news was shared via the official Call Of Duty account on Twitter, announcing “10AM PT Wednesday, Sept. 30th” as the reveal for the upcoming game’s Zombies mode reveal on YouTube.

Check out the tweet below.

Developer Treyarch followed suit, tweeting its own confirmation of the reveal, adding that the return of the mode will be the start of a “new #Zombies story”. The original Zombies storyline began in Call Of Duty: World At War, and received what is considered by fans to be a definitive ending in 2018’s Black Ops 4.

Zombies mode was initially set to return with 2019’s Modern Warfare, but was eventually scrapped as it didn’t match the “authentic, realistic feeling world” feel of the game. “[Zombies mode] would compromise the feeling of playing in a world that feels realistic and authentic and relative to today’s conflicts and things we face,” Developer Infinity Ward previously said.

Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies reveal follows its multiplayer reveal earlier in September. While the multiplayer mode retains a lot of fan favourite modes, it will also introduce three new game modes: VIP Escort, Combined Arms and Fireteam.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently scheduled to release on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

The PS5 version will be available on November 13 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world is expected to receive the game on November 19 when the console launches in those regions.