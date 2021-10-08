‘Call Of Duty’ developer Infinity Ward opening a new studio

Infinity Ward, the long-time developer of the Call Of Duty franchise, is going to open a new studio in Austin, Texas.

The 19-year-old studio announced on Twitter that it is expanding its development teams, which are currently based in Los Angeles, Poland and Mexico and that it is hiring for new roles. More information about the Austin studio will follow, according to the post.

Infinity Ward is expanding. Excited to announce the creation of @InfinityWard Austin. This new development team based in Austin, TX, joins our teams in LA, Poland and Mexico. We're hiring for all positions (https://t.co/WZ0Z1DHKCw). More info to come. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 7, 2021

Infinity Ward has worked on both Call Of Duty: Warzone and the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare. It was reported in September of this year that the 2022 Call Of Duty title will be a sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot, as developed by Infinity Ward.

Referred to as “Project Cortez”, the game was leaked as part of the datamined titles from Nvidia’s GeForce Now. According to insiders the game will feature US special forces fighting against Colombian drug cartels in a covert war.

The title “Project Cortez” is also apparently a reference to the film Clear and Present Danger, as the villain in that film is called Colonel Félix Cortez, a film that also involved Colombian cartels.

Guns from Call Of Duty: Vanguard have also already been working in Warzone, as a player uploaded a clip to Twitter showing the StG in action in a private lobby, whilst images have surfaced of the same gun with Warzone attachments.

In other news, EA has spoken about the loot-boxes and purchases in some of their games like FIFA and noted that nine out of ten purchases are made with currency that you cannot obtain through real money.

EA chief experience officer Chris Bruzzo said “we work with Sony and we work with Microsoft to also institute spending controls as a default for children. Kids should not be spending in FIFA full stop.”