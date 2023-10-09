‘Call Of Duty’ fans complain about “2009” era cheaters in beta

Players of the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta have aired their aggravations over the prevalence of cheating in the game even before the game has hit its launch date.

Last week, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hosted the second beta for PlayStation players only, from October 6 to October 10 for those who had pre-ordered and October 8 to October 10 for those who had not.

Yet, IGN pointed out in its report that players were struggling against their opponents who appeared to be cheating in order to score kills.

As fans posted instances of what looked to be cheating on social media, these did the rounds in Call Of Duty communities as players expressed their concerns over the state of the game.

“They want to truly take us back to 2009 with this one, cheats, hacks and all,” said one. “They seem to put more effort into trolling cheaters than actually stopping them,” added another, referring to Activision’s anti-cheat strategies like invisible players and hallucinations.

Activision revealed that there will be “additions” to Ricochet, its proprietary anti-cheat system, but it has not expanded on what these are at the moment.

Furthermore, it will focus on the elimination of toxicity in in-game voice chat to “deliver a fun, fair and welcoming online experience for all players”.

This will use the artificial intelligence ToxMod to identify “hate speech, discriminatory language, harassment and more” to the moderation systems of the Call Of Duty anti-toxicity team.

In light of the cheating in the beta, players have poked fun at what they perceive to be the incorrect prioritisation of these plans, and that cheating is the more important issue.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

