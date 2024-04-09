‘Call Of Duty’ fans criticise £70 King Kong crossover

A new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 crossover microtransaction isn’t so micro. The B.E.A.S.T. Glove melee weapon costs £67.88 in COD Points, more than the game itself.

The B.E.A.S.T. Glove is a new melee weapon that’s a crossover with the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie. It looks like Kong’s new power glove that he uses in the film. The issue is, to afford this weapon, the cheapest option available to players is buying four packs of 2,400 COD Points, currently priced at £16.79. The game itself costs £59.99.

Players can use saved up COD Points to complete the Titan Collection, but for those who don’t have any, they’ll need to fork over £67.88 to get this glove. That’s almost as much as it would cost to buy two copies of Helldivers 2, one for you and one for a friend.

As reported by IGN, players are not happy with the value of this new weapon. Reddit user xGrimaulOnXboxx created a post titled, “I got the BEAST Glove so you don’t have to.” In it, they wrote, “Holy fuck it was not worth it. The only plus sides are it counts as a Mastercraft Blueprint(unique inspect) and the joy of punching enemies. But it doesn’t do anything special. I thought it would at least ragdoll enemies, if not corpse launch them. And you can’t even equip camos over it.”

Players responded that they believe Activision is “testing the waters” with regard to these kinds of expensive additions to the game. One person wrote, “I wouldn’t touch it with me neighbors wallet.”

In other Call of Duty news, Activision says over 27,000 accoutns were banned over the weekend, and more ban waves are likely to come, adds Team Ricochet. Some have complained they’ve been incorrectly banned, however.