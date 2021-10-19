‘Call Of Duty’ Halloween event adds Scream and Donnie Darko

The Call Of Duty Halloween event, The Haunting, is making a return and will introduce Scream and Donnie Darko to the game.

The Haunting is returning today (October 19) for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, only this time it’ll include the additions of Scream‘s Ghostface and Frank the Rabbit from Donnie Darko as Operator skins.

The Scream Ghostface Operator Bundle comes with a “Violent End” Finishing Move, the “Cordless Phone” Weapon Charm, the “Scary Hours” Watch, an animated Emblem and Calling Card, as well as three Legendary Weapon Blueprints.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Tracer Pack: Donnie Darko Limited-Time Bundle, which won’t be arriving until October 24, will include the Operator skin, the “Sky is Falling” Finishing Move, four Epic-Rarity items, and three Legendary Weapon Blueprints – one Sniper Rifle, one SMG, and one Assault Rifle.

In addition, the event will feature a new limited-time Warzone mode called Ghosts of Verdansk along with a new Nuketown Halloween 6v6 multiplayer map. Across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, new multiplayer modes will also be introduced during the event including Infected, Scream Deathmatch and Nuketown Halloween Prop Hunt. ‘Scare Packages’ will also be available to obtain during this time.

As well as a Scream and Donnie Darko Operator skin up for grabs on the in-game store, players will also have the chance to get their hands on several more Halloween-inspired skins during the Halloween period such as the Necro Queen and the Disciple of Mayhem. A Ghost of War ultra skin will also be available to those who digitally pre-order Call Of Duty: Vanguard and will be instantly available to use during the event.

Event rewards will be obtainable during the event through the completion of certain challenges, including the LAPA SMG which will also have a unique Weapon Blueprint available in the Store.

For Zombies mode, two new features will be arriving including a big Halloween update along with a Hallow’s Eve Outbreak mode.

Advertisement

The Haunting event is running from October 19 through to November 2. Further details can be found on the Call Of Duty blog post.

In other news, Dead By Daylight is selling game models as NFTs, and fans aren’t happy.