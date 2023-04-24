‘Call Of Duty’ is getting an official board game next year

Arcane Wonders has announced Call Of Duty: The Board Game, which will take Activision Blizzard‘s first-person shooter (FPS) series and transform it into a board-based strategy game.

Set to launch next year, Call Of Duty: The Board Game will offer “elements of strategy, tactical planning, and combat” with its spin on Activision Blizzard’s series.

The board game will take place across a number of maps from Call Of Duty, and include miniatures of soldiers and weapons that star in the FPS games. Like the console games, Call Of Duty: The Board Game will include a “variety of scenarios and gameplay modes” for players to take part in, including some team-based modes.

In a press release, Arcane Wonders shared that players will control “elite operators” with “signature weapons and unique combat skills” at their disposal.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the Call Of Duty franchise to the tabletop,” said Bryan Pope, CEO of Arcane Wonders and a lead designer for the game.

“As life-long COD fans, we’ve worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that COD fans and board gamers new and old will love. We’re looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of COD to game night for years to come.”

While Call Of Duty: The Board Game will not be released until 2024, pre-orders for the game will open through Arcane Wonders’ Kickstarter page in autumn 2023.

Board game fans may recognise Arcane Wonders as the publisher behind Air Land & Sea, Foundations Of Rome, Furnace, Mage Wars Arena, and Aquatica.

In other news, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in the middle of a seven-day free period, allowing fans to jump into a number of multiplayer modes without buying the game.