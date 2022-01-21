‘Call Of Duty’ might scrap its annual release schedule

According to a report, high-level Activision Blizzard employees are discussing dropping its annual release schedule for Call Of Duty, following a poor launch of Call Of Duty Vanguard.

As reported by Bloomberg, there’s allegedly discussion within Activision about moving away from Call Of Duty‘s aim to release one game every year.

The report claims that the developer is exploring the idea that releasing fewer Call Of Duty games will “please players and help bolster the franchise”.

This follows the weaker launch of Call Of Duty Vanguard in November 2021, which saw a 40 per cent decrease in sales compared to 2020’s Black Ops Cold War. That being said, Vanguard was still one of the highest-earning releases of 2021.

Bloomberg clarifies that any changes to Call Of Duty‘s release schedule would likely not come into play until 2023 or beyond as Activision is optimistic that the next title will perform well.

Nothing has been said on what the next Call Of Duty game could entail, but recent reports indicate that it will be a sequel to Modern Warfare with a morality system, gore and weapon malfunctions.

In general, the future of Call Of Duty has been subject to speculation after Microsoft’s shock £50billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Although Microsoft plans to bring “as many Activision Blizzard games” as possible to the Xbox Game Pass, Xbox head Phil Spencer recently confirmed that Call Of Duty will remain available on PlayStation in the future.

In other news, Microsoft is hoping to use this acquisition to revive old franchises. In a recent interview, Spencer named IPs like Guitar Hero and King’s Quest and expressed excitement on getting to work with them. Elsewhere within Activision Blizzard, Blizzard has outlined its plans for changing its company’s workplace culture going forward.