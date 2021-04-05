‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ developer reportedly generated US$10billion last year

TiMi, the mobile video game developer owned by Tencent, has reportedly earned US$10billion in 2020.

The news was first reported exclusively by Reuters, which obtained the information from two anonymous sources “with direct knowledge of the matter”. This now reportedly makes TiMi “the world’s largest developer” according to Reuters’ sources.

The $10billion generated by TiMi stems from its two biggest games, Call Of Duty Mobile in collaboration with Activision Blizzard, and Honor Of Kings. It is currently unclear how much money each of those games have generated for the company.

Per Reuters’ report, this puts TiMi in a good position moving forward as the studio looks forward to “move beyond mobile games and compete directly with global heavyweights”.

TiMi is currently hiring developers for “a new AAA game that resembles the virtual community from the movie Ready Player One” and is building a couple of studios based in Los Angeles.

Reuters’ sources have also claimed that TiMi’s revenue accounts for 40 per cent of Tencent’s overall gaming revenue in 2020. Tencent’s collective gaming revenue for last year totals up to $23.79billion.

The news of TiMi’s 2020 earnings come just a week after it was announced that PUBG Mobile – another mobile game owned by Tencent – has generated over $5billion in its lifespan since it launched in 2018.

The popular battle royale game reportedly earned $2.7billion in 2020 alone. PUBG Mobile has also crossed over 1billion downloads worldwide in time for its third anniversary celebrations.

It was also announced last week that servers for PUBG Lite would be terminated on April 29. A specific reason for the servers’ termination was not shared. PUBG Mobile will not be affected by PUBG Lite’s termination.