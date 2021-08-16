‘Call Of Duty: Mobile’ is adding classic ‘Black Ops’ and ‘MW’ weapons

Two weapons from Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 and the latest Modern Warfare game will be added to Call Of Duty: Mobile, following a teaser from the official Twitter account for the game.

After a first glimpse on Twitter, it seems like the Hades LMG from Black Ops 4 and the Crossbow from 2019’s Modern Warfare will be joining the weapons roster in Call Of Duty: Mobile.

So you say you've used all these weapons before?

🤔 You sure about that? Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/g1VsOsCQJa — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 15, 2021

The teaser was posted with “coming soon”, meaning that fans may not have long to wait before getting their hands on the weapons. Players are excited by the upcoming guns, with some voicing hopes that further guns from Call Of Duty: Black Ops will be added to the game eventually.

After Season Five of Call Of Duty: Mobile was a naval-themed outing, Season Six – titled The Heat – has thrown players a bunch of Summer-themed content.

This includes a brand-new Undead Siege mode where players “must survive against the undead over a period of five days and five nights”, which involves scavenging for supplies during the day and fighting zombies through the night.

As per a website page for the season, Season Six also added two new maps – Slums and Stack – as well as multiple new operators for players to choose from.

In other news, upcoming operator Osa will be the first trans character to join the Rainbow Six Siege roster when she hits test servers on August 17. Speaking more on the work behind making the game more diverse, a writer at Ubisoft stated that Osa “was written by a queer person and she is voiced by a trans women”.

In terms of her kit, Osa brings a see-through and bulletproof Talon-8 shield, which can provide a significant tactical advantage for her team during breaches and other objective pushes.