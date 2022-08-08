‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ beta dates confirmed for September

Infinity Ward has shared new dates for next month’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 open beta, which will be spread across two weekends.

In a tweet shared yesterday (August 7), Infinity Ward revealed when fans will be able to play Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer mode ahead of its full launch.

As confirmed in June, the first beta weekend will be PlayStation exclusive. PlayStation users who have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 will be able to get their hands on the game from September 16 to September 17, with the open beta for PlayStation kicking off on September 18 and running until September 20.

The second beta weekend will be open to PlayStation, PC and Xbox and will have cross-play enabled. Early access players will be able to get a head start from September 22 to September 23, while the open beta for all platforms will between September 24 and September 26.

The beta dates mean that fans will be able to try out Modern Warfare 2 just over a month ahead of the shooter’s full launch, as the next Call Of Duty game is set to launch on October 28.

For anyone who has pre-ordered the game, here is how to use your Modern Warfare 2 beta code.

Infinity Ward has also announced that it will be hosting an “era-defining” livestream on September 15, one day before the PlayStation early access beta will begin. This stream will feature a reveal for Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and outline “the future” of Raven Software‘s Warzone, including an upcoming Warzone mobile game.

Earlier in the month, server outages for Call Of Duty resulted in a £2.05million tournament catching delays.

In other gaming news, several new fighting games were teased at Evo 2022: SNK revealed a new Fatal Fury game is in the works, while Bandai Namco teased the next Tekken game with a short clip.