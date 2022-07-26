‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ free beta codes are up for grabs next week

Select players will be in with a chance of getting a free code for the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta next week as part of the franchise’s Call Of Duty League.

Viewers of the Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend in early August will be in with a chance of winning free beta codes. Those that tune into the Sunday event (August 7) on the competition’s YouTube channel will be eligible to receive a free code as a drop.

There’s still not confirmed window for the beta, but it’s likely to be in September, before the full Modern Warfare 2 release in October. The beta will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for anyone who pre-orders the game, and digital pre-orders will get automatic access when the beta drops.

Advertisement

Developer Infinity Ward also recently confirmed that all those with access to the beta on PlayStation will get to play before any other platform.

Activision Blizzard has also made it clear that any experience or progress from the beta will not be carried over to the full game when it releases later this year.

If you have any other questions about the upcoming beta, we’ve put together a guide with relevant links and currently available information.

For those more interested in the campaign mode in Modern Warfare 2, seven minutes of new footage was shared back in June. The stealth-focused mission contained a water-based infiltration segment, alongside the return of fan-favourite characters Soap, Captain Price and Ghost.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28 2022.

Advertisement

In other news, The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has been delayed “by a few months,” with no new release date given as of yet.