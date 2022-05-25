‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ has confirmed a release date

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward has confirmed an October release date for the upcoming shooter, and has introduced several of the game’s cast members – which features some fan favourite characters.

Yesterday (May 24), Infinity Ward announced that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28.

This late October release date is a slightly early launch for a Call Of Duty game, as the franchise typically tends to launch its games in November.

Along with a release date, Infinity Ward has also revealed some artwork for the game – which you can see below – as well as an introduction to several of the game’s characters.

In a blog, Infinity Ward shares that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature “a global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions.”

“Initial asset intel brings revelations about key members of Task Force 141, including Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, Sergeant ‘Soap’ MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces,” added the blog.

Call Of Duty fans will recognise some of those names. Price, Garrick, MacTavish and Ghost are all characters from Infinity Ward’s original trilogy, and Garrick was one of the main protagonist’s of 2019’s Modern Warfare.

While details on Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are scarce, Activision Blizzard recently shared that it will be “the most advanced experience in franchise history” and will bring a “massive evolution of battle royale” with the series’ next Warzone entry.

Modern Warfare 2 will follow Call Of Duty: Vanguard, the series’ 2021 entry. Activision recently shared that Vanguard‘s disappointing sales and mixed reception “didn’t meet our expectations,” and admitted that it “didn’t deliver as much innovation in [Vanguard] as we would have liked.”

Activision Blizzard is also embroiled in several lawsuits alleging workplace sexual harassment, a rushed takeover bid, and coercive anti-union behaviour.

Yesterday, quality assurance workers at Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software won their bid to unionise.