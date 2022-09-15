‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer trailer debuts huge changes

Infinity Ward has shared the first multiplayer trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, revealing an explosive trailer that outlines what fans can expect from the shooter’s online modes.

The trailer shows players arriving to fight in helicopters and jeeps, which will be available for players to utilise in multiplayer matches. Infinity Ward has shared these vehicles will be introduced with “enhanced destruction,” meaning they will be capable of destroying environments on each map.

These maps will also feature underwater combat, as revealed by a shot of players swimming through an underwater tunnel. While Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign will place an emphasis on water-based stealth mechanics, this is the first confirmation that it will be appearing in multiplayer modes. That emphasis on stealth has also carried through to multiplayer, as the trailer shows one player dispatching an opponent with a stealth takedown.

Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer trailer has also teased a new game mode called Prisoner Rescue, which resembles Ubisoft‘s 5v5 shooter Rainbow Six Siege. In the un-named game mode, each team is issued a prisoner, who they must defend whilst trying to extract the enemy team’s hostage. During one fight to rescue a prisoner, players are shown scaling ledges and using unique gadgets – including a deployable camera and a ceiling-mounted explosive.

Prisoner Rescue isn’t the only new game mode that Modern Warfare 2 is adding. Beyond Call Of Duty‘s traditional Team Deathmatch and Domination game modes, Infinity Ward is introducing another two new game modes – a “very fast, very tactical” 6v6 called Knockout; and a 32v32 game mode that pits players against real and AI opponents.

Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer has been revealed ahead of the game’s first beta, which will kick off tomorrow (September 16) – here’s how to get a code.