‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ PC system requirements confirmed

The PC system requirements for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been confirmed by Infinity Ward, with four categories of recommended settings detailed.

Ahead of Modern Warfare 2‘s launch on October 28, Infinity Ward has shared what PC fans will need “to play on day one” with four categories of system requirements – minimum, recommended, competitive and ultra 4K.

The minimum specifications are the basics required to run Modern Warfare 2, while the recommended specs will ensure players can run the game “at 60FPS in most situations with all options set to high.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the competitive recommendations are for players looking to “run at a high FPS for use with a high refresh monitor,” while the ultra 4K list is for anyone looking to play Modern Warfare 2 with a high frame rate at 4K resolution.

However, the studio has noted that the following system requirements “may be updated” after launch, and “mandatory” patches may require additional storage space in the future.

You can check each of the system requirements below:

Modern Warfare 2 minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 bit (latest update) CPU: Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage space: 72GB at launch

72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Video memory: 2GB

2GB Graphic driver: Nvidia: 516.59, AMD: 22.9.1

Modern Warfare 2 recommended system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit (latest updates)

Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit (latest updates) CPU: Intel Core I5-660K / Core I7-4770, or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core I5-660K / Core I7-4770, or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage space: 72GB at launch

72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GeForce RTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 Video memory: 8GB

8GB Graphic driver: Nvidia: 516.59, AMD: 22.9.1

Modern Warfare 2 competitive system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit (latest updates)

Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit (latest updates) CPU: Intel Core I7-8700K, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core I7-8700K, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage space: 72GB at launch

72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti, or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti, or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video memory: 8GB

8GB Graphic driver: Nvidia: 516.59, AMD: 22.9.1

Modern Warfare 2 ultra 4K requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit (latest updates)

Windows 10 64 bit or Windows 11 64 bit (latest updates) CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K, or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core I9-9900K, or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage space: 72GB at launch

72GB at launch Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 64GB

Up to 64GB Video card: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080, or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080, or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Video memory: 10GB

10GB Graphic driver: Nvidia: 516.59, AMD: 22.9.1

It’s worth noting that these system requirements are a bump up from those provided for the game’s beta, so even if your PC could run the beta, it’s worth double-checking it’s ready for the full launch.

Earlier in the month, Infinity Ward also confirmed that players will need a phone number linked to their account to play Modern Warfare.