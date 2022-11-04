‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ player uses exploit to explore the ‘Warzone 2.0’ map early

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to explore Warzone 2.0’s map over a week early, thanks to an exploit in the game’s multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has seemingly found an exploit that allows players to explore Warzone 2.0’s map early, ahead of its release on November 16. As can be seen in the Twitter video below, JGOD uses a helicopter to escape the boundaries of an Invasion map, which is based on a section of Warzone 2.0’s map.

While JGOD doesn’t share how he managed to access this glitch, he does seem to be making use of the recent “god mode” bug that requires players to block an unspecified amount of damage from a VTOL killstreak by using a Riot Shield. The “god mode” exploit has been an issue for a few days now, with Call Of Duty players suggesting the only way to kill those taking advantage of it, is with fire.

It’s also entirely possible that the exploit will be patched out, if it hasn’t been already. Just yesterday (November 3), developer Infinity Ward tweeted that they had “fixed various map exploits and bugs across the game,” and so the exploit could have already been removed from the game.

Dont mind me Just Touring Al Mazra a Little Early MWII pic.twitter.com/omP0fxdMJ8 — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) November 4, 2022

Still, the video at least gives us an early look at the Al Mazrah map, which promises to be remarkably different to Warzone’s Caldera and Verdansk maps – utilising the game’s new underwater combat mechanics through its winding rivers, and through introducing a new Gulag which pits players against each other in teams of two.

If you really can’t wait for the release of Warzone 2.0 on November 16, we have the complete list of everything you need to know about the new map right here.

In other Call of Duty news, Modern Warfare 2’s attachment tuning feature has been restored after a bug fix.