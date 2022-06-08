‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ reveal trailer debuts explosive in-game footage

The world reveal trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped, with developer Infinity Ward sharing a first look at what this year’s shooter will bring to the table.

The trailer was revealed during a livestream by Infinity Ward, who announced the premier earlier in the month.

You can watch the new trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 above.

Advertisement

The upcoming shooter is set to launch on October 28, and today’s livestream has confirmed that it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Steam page for the game has also launched.

Aside from a couple of briefer teasers earlier in the month, this is the first trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that shows the game itself. The trailer shows a campaign that seems incredibly stealth-oriented with plenty of silent takedowns and infiltration missions, however several major gunfights break out on a busy highway and a boat that looks like Modern Warfare‘s classic Shipment map.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, and the trailer shows several of the game’s characters – including fan-favourites Ghost, Price and Soap – make their return.

As for the plot, a preview from IGN shares that Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign will follow Taskforce 141 dealing with the repercussions of a US airstrike assassinating a hostile foreign general. The water-based scenes spotted in the trailer will also feature heavily in the campaign, as it will be a way for players to sneak across maps and escape from unwanted attention.

Though today’s video is light on in-game footage, fans won’t have to wait long for a closer look. Tomorrow (June 9) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature as part of Summer Game Fest, where “the world premiere of a gameplay level” will be revealed. For details on catching it live, here’s where to watch Summer Game Fest 2022 – and what else you can expect from the show.