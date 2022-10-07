‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ shares official launch trailer

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has shared an official launch trailer ahead of its release later this month.

The next entry in the Call of Duty series launches on October 28, and will see changes to its visibility and audio systems ahead of launch, following feedback from the first-person shooter’s beta weekends.

Following the end of Modern Warfare 2‘s last planned beta weekend, Infinity Ward published a blog that outlined what the developer plans to change, including “refinements” that include improved camera shoulder-swapping, while Infinity Ward acknowledged it has “many bugs to work through” for Ground War and Invasion maps.

Check out the new trailer below.

Other planned changes in the game include better navigation for AI in Invasion, while Infinity Ward is “actively looking for potential solutions” for issues with lobby disbanding.

Looking ahead, “in the coming weeks” there are plans to share more news on Call Of Duty‘s Ricochet anti-cheat system and what’s being done to prevent hacking. Modern Warfare 2 players frequently flagged cheating as an issue in the beta, though Infinity Ward recently confirmed that it took more action against hackers in the beta’s last days.

Reviewing a beta preview of Modern Warfare 2, NME said: “Of course, as Call Of Duty’s biggest bastard once quoted: the more things change, the more they stay the same. Modern Warfare 2 still has some of the rough edges associated with Call Of Duty: the snowball effect of killstreaks can be tricky to deal with when you’re facing an experienced team, and if you’re not a fan of Call Of Duty, it’s unlikely that Modern Warfare 2 is going to do enough to change that for you.

“That being said, Modern Warfare 2 feels like the polished ideal of everything you might expect, and the beta has provided a compelling reason to buy in when the game launches on October 28.”