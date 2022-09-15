‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ shares 3 new multiplayer modes

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch with three new multiplayer game modes, including one that shares some similarities to Ubisoft‘s Rainbow Six Siege.

The three new game modes were revealed at Call Of Duty: Next, which shared a first look at Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer in action.

The first of Modern Warfare 2‘s new game modes, Prisoner Rescue, was teased in the shooter’s first multiplayer trailer. In Prisoner Rescue, two teams are tasked with rescuing their opponent’s hostage, whilst also defending their own.

Advertisement

A 6v6 game mode with no respawns and team revives enabled, the trailer shows players using a series of gadgets to secure victory, including a deployable camera and a ceiling-mounted explosives launcher.

As for the second new Modern Warfare 2 game mode, titled Knockout, Infinity Ward has described it as a “very fast, very tactical round-based 6v6 mode.” Like Prisoner Rescue, Knockout will allow for team revives but no respawns; and is won by eliminating the enemy team or holding onto a package.

Invasion is the third new multiplayer mode to be revealed, and is far more chaotic than the other modes. Invasion is a 32v32 mode that takes place on “sprawling maps,” where the only goal is to kill or be killed. As well as competing with other players, Invasion will also include AI combatants to deal with.

Beyond these three new modes, Infinity Ward has also teased “a whole new experience” titled Raids, which will be released in the months after Modern Warfare 2‘s launch. While there aren’t too many details available, Raids will be a 3v3 game mode that places a much greater emphasis on strategic plays and working together as a team.

Modern Warfare 2 will also mark the return of Special Ops, a two-player mode that pits friends against “assymetrical” challenges. As an example, Call Of Duty: Next outlined that while one player may be placed on the ground, another could be in charge of air support.

Advertisement

Warzone 2.0 is also getting an “all-new sandbox experience” at launch, which is rumoured to be an Escape From Tarkov-style extraction shooter.

The first beta for Modern Warfare 2 is set to begin tomorrow (September 16) – if you don’t already have a spot, here’s how to get a code.