‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ starts recording high-rank matches to fight cheaters

Activision Blizzard has detailed recent changes to its Ricochet anti-cheat system, including developer-side match replays and a number of creative ways to frustrate Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 cheaters.

In a blog, posted yesterday (March 5), Activision Blizzard confirmed that its kernel-level anti-cheat software Ricochet had been updated with “several new layers of security and detections” to battle cheaters.

One such feature is a new replay investigation tool, which will allow teams at Activision Blizzard to watch any completed match to review its footage for signs of cheating.

At the “highest tiers” of ranked in Modern Warfare 2, Activision has shared that matches will be automatically recorded in case they need to be investigated for cheating.

“Though it’s a new tool for Team Ricochet, Replay has already helped with investigations into suspicious accounts resulting in permanent bans,” shared the company.

Additionally, Ricochet has been updated with new software to detect third-party hardware, which can be used to minimise recoil for users. Anyone caught using this sort of hardware will first receive a warning about their device, but continued use can lead to suspensions or even bans.

Elsewhere, a number of creative in-game solutions from Call Of Duty: Vanguard have been implemented in an attempt to frustrate cheaters during matches. Legitimate players are being given invisibility and damage shielding against hackers, while the cheaters in question may have their weapons confiscated by Activision.

“The above represents only some of the advancements Team Ricochet has been working toward,” shared Activision. “Our team is constantly fighting an ongoing cat-and-mouse game to lock out cheaters and preserve fair play.”

